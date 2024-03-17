Dissident Russian band back on stage after detention in Thailand

Members of the Russian anti-war rock Band Bi-2. (Photo supplied)

The dissident Russian rock band Bi-2 returned to the stage last week following a stint of detention in Thailand, amplifying their dissent against Moscow's incursion into Ukraine, according to news agency AFP.

The Russian-Belarusian outfit with roots tracing back to the 1980s re-emerged resolute and unyielding after being apprehended in Thailand in January and faced with the looming threat of deportation to Russia.

In a symbolic gesture of resistance, the band, which originally formed in Belarus during the Soviet era, opted to depart from Russia in protest against the offensive, embarking on a journey of tours across nations with substantial Russian-speaking populations.

Leading up to a recent performance in Vilnius, the band members convened with exiled Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, alongside supporters of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in suspicious circumstances in an Arctic prison in February.

Egor Bortnik, one of the band's two founders known by his stage moniker "Lyova," conveyed the band's predicament succinctly, remarking to AFP ahead of a concert in Warsaw, "We have become hostages to Russian history."

Despite this, Bortnik, aged 51, voiced his unconventional stance on the conflict, stating he was "not against the war".

“On the contrary, I'm for the war. I just want Ukraine to liberate its own territory. Putin has to gather his orcs and get out of Ukraine," Bortnik said.

The band's detention in Phuket earlier in the year on immigration charges sparked outcry among Russians critical of President Vladimir Putin's regime living abroad. Although the organisers had secured all necessary permits for their concerts, the band was erroneously issued tourist visas, with accusations levelled against the Russian consulate for orchestrating efforts to scuttle their performances.

Following their release from detention, the band journeyed to Israel, where they were received by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who issued a statement underscoring the triumph of music amidst adversity.

Reflecting on their tumultuous journey, Bortnik reminisced about the sacrifices made when the conflict first erupted, leading to their departure from Russia. He acknowledged the unexpectedness of the ordeal and the lack of preparation, highlighting the personal and professional risks at stake.

While Bortnik acknowledged his own familiarity with the challenges of emigration, having relocated to Israel during his teenage years, he empathised with his peers facing similar circumstances in the wake of the conflict.

Downplaying his role as a geopolitical commentator, Bortnik clarified that the band's repertoire primarily steers clear of overtly political themes, although their lyrics often strike a chord resonating with the prevailing sociopolitical atmosphere.

Contemplating the potential ramifications of Putin's hypothetical demise, Bortnik speculated on the possibility of upheaval, foreseeing a cascade effect that could potentially spell the end for Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko's three-decade-long grip on power.

"If something happens to Putin then there could be a civil war -- the finale for any tyranny," he said.