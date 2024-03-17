Putin heads for victory in Russia election without real opponent

A police officer watches a man casting a ballot near a giant mammoth skeleton at a polling station located in Novosibirsk State University, on the final day of the presidential election in Novosibirsk, Russia on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Russia enters the final day of its presidential election with Vladimir Putin poised to clinch a new term to pursue his war in Ukraine and confrontation with the West.

Turnout has already exceeded 59%, state television reported early Sunday, citing Russia’s Central Election Commission. Voting is due to conclude in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region at 9pm Moscow time, with results of exit polling likely to be released shortly after.

Putin received a record 77% of the vote in the 2018 election on a turnout of 67.5%. The Kremlin is determined to deliver a similarly high result and turnout this time in order to cast his victory as proof the country is united behind the war in Ukraine and Putin’s confrontation with the West.

He’s facing no serious opposition in the tightly controlled election, with three other candidates all representing parties loyal to the Kremlin.

Already Russia’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, 71-year-old Putin is set to extend his nearly quarter-century rule by another six years with his troops on the offensive in Ukraine. Russia’s pressing its advantage in the third year of the invasion as Ukraine struggles to supply its forces with munitions amid delays in military aid from its US and European allies.

Russia’s wartime economy has largely weathered the shock of unprecedented international sanctions, thanks to a continuing flow of energy revenues and a massive injection of government spending to support the defence industry and shield domestic businesses. Trade with China is booming as Russia reorients its economy away from markets in Europe.

“In the last two years, the Putin regime has rebuilt every element of itself to adapt to a permanent state of war,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ukraine has waged an intensifying campaign of drone attacks aimed at key Russian infrastructure including oil refineries ahead of the election. Authorities said the refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the southern Krasnodar region was hit overnight, causing a fire that was later extinguished, after several plants were targeted on Saturday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it repelled 35 drone attacks in eight regions overnight, including Moscow. Separately, Russia said it foiled an attempted incursion in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine on Saturday by what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said were as many as 2,500 fighters.

Three rebel Russian groups — the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Siberian Battalion and the Legion of Freedom — that are fighting on the side of Ukraine have declared they’re carrying out cross-border attacks as part of a campaign aimed at overthrowing Putin’s regime by extending the war onto his territory.

Putin dismissed prospects for a halt to the war in a televised interview on Wednesday, saying he’s not interested in a “pause” that would allow Ukraine to re-arm. Russia wants written security guarantees to end the fighting and the “realities on the ground” should be the basis for any negotiations, he said.

Russia occupies about a fifth of Ukraine including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Putin has declared four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine to be “forever” part of Russia, even as his forces don’t fully control them.