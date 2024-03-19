Singapore politician charged for lying

Offences are punishable with jail term of as long as three years

SINGAPORE - Singapore opposition leader Pritam Singh was charged with two counts under the Parliament Act in connection with a lying scandal involving a former member of parliament.

Singh was charged Tuesday in a Singapore court for "willfully making false answers to material questions put to him" during an examination by the Committee of Privileges, according to a police statement. Singh, who is the head of the opposition Workers’ Party, pleaded not guilty.

The offences are punishable with a fine of up to S$7,000 (US$5,224) and a jail term of as long as three years. Prosecutors are planning to ask the court to impose a fine if Singh is convicted, the Attorney-General's Chambers said in a separate statement.

In 2022, a parliamentary committee found that Singh "told untruths" during his testimony into the investigation of former lawmaker, who Raeesah Khan who allegedly lied in parliament about a sexual assault case. Parliament approved a motion to refer Singh to the prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

The charges come as the city-state prepares for a meticulously planned political succession this year ahead of a general election that are due to be held by November of 2025. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he will hand over power to his deputy Lawrence Wong before the vote.

The Workers' Party made historic gains in the last election in 2020 when it won a record ten seats and secured two group representation constituencies. It had cast itself as a check on the ruling People's Action Party that has been in power since independence in 1965.