Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

PUBLISHED : 22 Mar 2024 at 11:58

WRITER: Reuters

Photo: United States Geological Survey
JAKARTA - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said. 

