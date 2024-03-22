Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

JAKARTA - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.
The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.
PUBLISHED : 22 Mar 2024 at 11:58
WRITER: Reuters
JAKARTA - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.
The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.