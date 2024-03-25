Singapore files more graft charges against ex-minister

S. Iswaran, Singapore's former transport minister (centre) leaves the Singapore State Courts in Singapore, on Monday. Singapore’s prosecutor filed more corruption charges against Iswaran, the latest in the biggest political scandal to hit the the city-state in close to four decades. (Bloomberg photo)

Singapore’s former transport minister S. Iswaran faced more corruption charges Monday, expanding the biggest political scandal to hit the city-state that has prided itself on a zero-tolerance stance against graft.

Chief prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng read out the charges related to corruption to Iswaran, 61, who pleaded not guilty. The former minister is accused of having obtained nearly S$19,000 ($14,110) of luxury items, including whiskey bottles, a Brompton bicycle and golf clubs, in relation to a contract for construction works on an existing train station.

The case will be heard April 2 at the Singapore High Court.

The new charges bring the total to 35 in the corruption case against Iswaran and over S$403,000 in luxury goods that he had allegedly obtained. This comes as Singapore prepares for a meticulously planned political succession this year ahead of a general election that’s due to be held by November 2025.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he will hand over power to his deputy Lawrence Wong before the vote. Their People’s Action Party has often touted its reputation for clean governance to win elections. Iswaran had resigned from the ruling party when he was first charged in January.

In the latest charges, Iswaran stands accused of obtaining the gifts from an executive related to Lum Chang Building Contractors Pte over a contract for construction works on an existing MRT station. The company is a unit of Lum Chang Holdings Ltd, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Known for bringing Formula 1 racing to Singapore and representing the country at the World Economic Forum, Iswaran is the first minister to get embroiled in a graft probe since 1986 when then-Minister for National Development Teh Cheang Wan was investigated for accepting bribes. Teh denied receiving the money and died before he could be formally charged.

The probe against Iswaran came to light when Prime Minister Lee ordered him to go on leave in July last year. He was later arrested together with property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. Ong has not been charged and is out on bail.

This year, Iswaran was charged for allegedly taking favours from Ong, such as tickets to musicals on the West End from Kinky Boots and Book of Mormon to Waitress. He also allegedly obtained tickets to UK football matches, took a flight on Ong’s private jet, a S$4,738 stay for one night at the Four Seasons in Doha and tickets to the F1 in Singapore.

Iswaran is not the only politician in Singapore facing legal action. Earlier this month, Singapore opposition leader Pritam Singh was charged with two counts for giving false answers to a parliament committee involving a former lawmaker who lied about a sexual assault case. Singh pleaded not guilty.