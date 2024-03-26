Pakistan suicide bomb kills 5 Chinese

Engineers were en route to camp near dam site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A view of the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Dasu Dam from the Karakoram Highway in northwestern Pakistan. (Photo: Kashif Hasnain 1 via Wikimedia Commons)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - Five Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, told Reuters.

“Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack,” Gandapur said.

Dasu is the site of a major dam and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had reached the spot and started relief operations. The rest of the people in the convoy have been protected, Gandapur said.



