India ‘to build $3.7bn Myanmar border fence’

A camp housing soldiers from the ethnic Chin National Front rebel group is seen on the Myanmar side of the border close to the Indian village of Farkawn in the northeastern state of Mizoram. (Photo: Reuters)

NEW DELHI - India plans to spend nearly US$3.7 billion to fence its porous 1,610-kilometre border with Myanmar within about a decade, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter, to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities.

New Delhi said earlier this year that it would fence the border and end a decades-old visa-free movement policy with coup-hit Myanmar for border citizens for reasons of national security and to maintain the demographic structure of its northeastern region.

A government committee earlier this month approved the cost for the fence project, which needs to be approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the source who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The prime minister’s office and the ministries of home, finance, foreign affairs and information and broadcasting did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Myanmar has so far not commented on India’s plans.

Since the coup in Myanmar in 2021, thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops have fled from there to Indian states where people on both sides share ethnic and familial ties. This has worried New Delhi because of risk of communal tensions spreading to India.

Some members of the Indian government have also blamed the porous border for abetting the tense situation in the restive northeastern Indian state of Manipur, abutting Myanmar.

For nearly a year, Manipur has been engulfed by a civil war-like situation between two ethnic groups, one of which shares lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe.

The committee of senior Indian officials also agreed to build parallel roads along the fence and 1,700km of feeder roads connecting military bases to the border, the source said.

The fence and the adjoining road will cost nearly 125 million rupees per kilometre, more than double that of the 55-million-rupee cost per km for the fence with Bangladesh built in 2020, the source said, because of the difficult hilly terrain and the use of technology to prevent intrusion and corrosion.