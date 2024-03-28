Russia, Myanmar plan over 50 joint military activities

MOSCOW - The armed forces of Russia and Myanmar are planning more than 50 joint military cooperation activities this year, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

The joint activities will include projects on operational and combat training of the armed forces, the agency reported.

In September last year, Myanmar received the first shipment of two Russian Su-30 fighter jets.

Russia and Myanmar signed a contract in September 2022 for the delivery of six Su-30SME fighter jets, RIA said.

The United States has warned that Russia's backing for Myanmar's military rulers is unacceptable and destabilising, with its supply of weapons helping to fuel a conflict that has become a catastrophe for the Southeast Asian country.