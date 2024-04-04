Singapore convicts second man in $2.2bn money laundering case

A Porsche 911 Targa was among the assets seized from one of the suspects in a major money-laundering scandal in Singapore, in October last year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SINGAPORE - A Singapore court on Thursday convicted a second defendant in its biggest-ever money laundering probe, news outlet The Straits Times reported, a case that has seen the seizure or freezing of US$2.2 billion of assets.

Defendant Su Haijin admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges, the report said, adding that another 11 charges would be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Su, a Cypriot national, was one of 10 foreigners arrested in Singapore in August last year in simultaneous raids. The assets seized or frozen include cars, luxury properties, cash and jewellery.

Su had faced 14 charges that included possessing about S$2.4 million ($1.78 million) suspected to have been earned from illegal remote gambling, two charges of resisting arrest and three charges of conspiring to use forged financial statements.

The report said those charges would be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Su had jumped from a second-floor balcony of a bungalow to try to evade arrest, the police said in August last year.

His conviction followed that of Cambodian Su Wenqiang, who was sentenced to 13 months in jail for two counts of money laundering on Tuesday. Court cases against the other defendants are ongoing.

The investigation prompted authorities to set up an inter-ministerial panel to review anti-money laundering measures and inspect financial institutions suspected of involvement.

Government agencies are also reviewing tax incentives for family offices and looking into whether high-value assets such as luxury cars and bags should be subject to regulation.