Rare 4.7 quake rattles New York City area

No immediate reports of damage or injuries after event centred in New Jersey

An emergency alert about an earthquake is seen on a mobile phone held by a resident of New York City on Friday morning. (Photo: Reuters)

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking buildings and surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.

The quake’s epicentre was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. No damage was immediately reported.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut, according to Reuters journalists and social media

Several East Coast airports issued ground stops halting air traffic in the immediate aftermath.

The New York City Police Department said it had no immediate reports of damage, but sirens could be heard all over the city.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was being briefed on the earthquake, his spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a social media post.

“While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact,” Levy wrote.

The iconic Empire State Building reported on its X account: “I AM FINE.”.

Charita Walcott, a 38-year-old resident in the Bronx borough of New York, said the quake felt “like a violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so.”

“It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration,” she said.