Vietnam to work on high-speed rails to China by 2030

HANOI - Vietnam will aim to start building two high-speed railway lines linking its capital city Hanoi with China before 2030, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

One of the planned lines would run from Vietnam's port cities of Haiphong and Quang Ninh through Hanoi to Lao Cai province, which borders China's Yunan province, the ministry said late on Tuesday.

The other would run from Hanoi to Lang Son province, which borders China's Guangxi region, passing through an area densely populated with global manufacturing facilities, including some owned by Chinese investors.