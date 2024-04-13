One killed, 184 stranded midair in cable car accident in Turkey

A cable car collapses in Turkey, resulting in one death and 184 stranded midair on Friday. (Screenshot)

ISTANBUL - One person was killed and seven others were injured on Friday in the southern Turkish province of Antalya after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, the local governor's office and broadcasters said.

In a statement on social media platform X, former known as Twiiter, the governor's office said the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment and that 24 cabins were suspended in the air.

Emergency rescue units have evacuated 40 people from seven cable car cabins, and efforts continue to evacuate 144 people stranded in other cabins, the governor's office said.

Helicopters and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene for evacuation efforts from the cable car line.

According to the information on its website, the cable car has 36 cabins with a capacity of six people each, and it takes an average of nine minutes to go uphill to the Tunektepe facility with panoramic views of the city of Antalya.