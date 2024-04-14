Karen Union 'committed' to peace, security

People cross the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, as hundreds of refugees crossed over the river frontier between Myanmar and Thailand on Friday following the fall of a strategic border town to rebels fighting Myanmar's military junta, in Mae Sot, Tak province, Thailand, April 13, 2024. REUTERS

The Karen National Union (KNU) says it is committed to establishing cross-border security and working with Thailand and international organisations to ensure peace and safety on both sides of the border.

In its remarks dated last Friday, the KNU said the anti-junta forces have captured several bases, including the 275th Infantry Battalion in Myawaddy last Wednesday.

They are conducting military operations to intercept, block, and deter reinforcement troops sent by the military government to retake the town, it said.

Once the Myawaddy area is secured, the KNU, with the participation of local people, will establish an administrative system to prevent illicit activities, enforce laws, provide necessary public services, and enable the transport of commodities to the Myawaddy area, it said.

The KNU has also voiced concerns about the safety of people living on both sides of the Thai-Myanmar border.

It has pledged to do its best to ensure access to humanitarian aid, establish cross-border security and stability, and work with Thailand and international organisations to ensure peace and security.

Meanwhile, the 1st Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge along with their checkpoints remained open on Saturday amid tightened security measures. The Thai government is eager to avoid a huge influx of Myanmar people fleeing the trouble.

A senior KNU official said border checkpoints would remain open to enable border trade and travel. Tourists crossed the border from Myawaddy via the 1st Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to celebrate the Songkran festival in the town of Mae Sot and other tourist spots.

However, the atmosphere was muted at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, where gunfire and explosions were heard on the Myanmar side of the border on Friday evening.

Thai security forces deployed at the bridge instructed members of the media to leave the area for their safety.