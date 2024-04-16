Olympic flame begins journey to Paris

Torch lit in Greece will pass several significant sites in French capital prior to Games

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess, lights the Olympic torch during a ceremony at the ancient Olympia site in Greece on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

OLYMPIA, Greece - The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was lit in ancient Olympia in a traditional ceremony on Tuesday, marking the final stretch of the seven-year preparations for the start of the Games on July 26.

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of high priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a parabolic mirror due to cloudy skies for the start of a relay in Greece and France.

The journey will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic flame in the French capital at the opening ceremony on July 26. The Games will run until Aug 11.

The flame will pass the site of the 2015 Islamist attack on the Bataclan concert hall as well as the Shoah Memorial as it makes its way through Paris in July, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday.

“This torch is a message of peace, a message of friendship between peoples, which is all the stronger at a time when the world is in such bad shape,” Hidalgo told France 2 TV.

In Paris, torch bearers will also pass historic landmarks such the Place de la Concorde and the National Assembly and through working-class neighbourhoods, including Belleville or Porte de la Chapelle in the east and in the north, Hidalgo said.

Paris city hall, which is hosting the flame on July 14 when France celebrates Bastille Day, will stay open all night so that “visitors and Parisians can see this symbol of fraternal transmission across the planet” she added.

The Shoah Memorial is dedicated to Jewish history during World War II.

On Nov 13, 2015, a group of Islamist gunmen targeted the Bataclan music hall, as well as bars, restaurants and the Stade de France sports stadium, killing a total of 130 people.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would strive to obtain an Olympics truce, adding that he had the Middle East conflict in mind, as well as the wars in Ukraine and Sudan.