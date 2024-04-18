Germany uncovers plot to ‘sabotage’ military

Prosecutors say duo aimed to undermine German and US support for Ukrainian war effort

A US-made M1A2 Abrams tank is seen during international military exercises in Georgia. Ukrainian soldiers have been trained to use the tanks at Grafenwoehr army base in Germany. (Photo: Reuters)

BERLIN - Two German-Russian nationals have been arrested in Germany for allegedly plotting sabotage attacks, including on US military facilities, designed to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Authorities have searched the homes and workplaces of the two suspects, who are accused of working for a foreign secret service, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

One of the suspects, identified as Dieter S, had since October 2023 discussed possible plots with a person linked to the Russian secret service, the statement said.

Dieter S had been prepared to carry out bomb and arson attacks on military facilities, including those operated by US forces, the statement said.

According to Spiegel magazine, the facilities included the Grafenwoehr army base in the southern state of Bavaria where Ukrainian soldiers receive training to use US Abrams tanks.

The Russian embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The actions were intended in particular to undermine the military support provided by Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression,” the statement by German prosecutors said.