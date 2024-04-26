Russia: No 'geopolitical interest' in attacking Nato states

MOSCOW - North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) troops have created additional threats to Russia by moving closer to its borders, but Moscow has no military or geopolitical interest in attacking Nato states, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was cited as saying by the TASS news agency.

Shoigu was also quoted as saying on Friday that Washington was deliberately dragging out the conflict in Ukraine by exerting unprecedented pressure, including on its partners.

Meanwhile, one person has been killed in Russia's Kursk as a result of shelling by Ukraine, according to Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoit.

The shelling had also damaged the homes and property of local residents, Starovoit said on Friday via his official channel on the Telegram messaging application.

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion and there was no immediate commet from Ukraine.