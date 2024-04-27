6.1-magnitude quake jolts Taiwan

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Taiwan on Saturday. (Photo: United States Geological Survey)

TAIPEI - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted a wide area of Taiwan early Saturday, its meteorological authorities said, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The 2.21am temblor shook hard the island's eastern county of Hualien, where a quake on April 3 with a magnitude of 7.2 led to 17 deaths and damaged many buildings.

The focus of the magnitude-6.1 quake was off the county at a depth of 24.9 kilometres. The area was also rocked by a magnitude-5.8 quake some 30 minutes later.

According to the authorities, 1,300 aftershocks have been recorded since the April 3 quake as of early Saturday, including one with a magnitude of 6.0 and another with a magnitude of 6.3, both of which occurred early Tuesday.