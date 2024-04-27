Singapore plans law to support gig workers’ retirement

A man walks past a Grab office in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPORE - This year, Singapore will introduce a new law aimed at supporting so-called gig-economy workers plan for their retirement needs and get work injury protection, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said.

"No Singaporean will be left behind, especially vulnerable workers," Tan said in his May Day message published on Saturday. "This is a landmark move in employment legislation, and we are one of the first in the world to do so."

Gig-economy workers are also known as platform workers as they rely on online ride-hailing or food-delivery companies such as Grab, Deliveroo Public Company Limited and Lalamove to connect them with consumers for their services.

In addition to building protections in the areas of work injury compensation and retirement fund contributions, the new law will also provide for collective representation of such workers, Tan said.

Singapore had in 2022 accepted recommendations of an advisory panel on the status of gig workers, including requiring platform companies to provide protection in case of injury.

The government will also be announcing new support measures for some unmployed individuals to help them return to the workforce, Tan said.