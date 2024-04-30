Philippines says China used water cannons again

An image from a video posted by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Cmdr Jay Tarriela shows water cannon spray being directed at a PCG vessel near Scarborough Shoal on Monday. (Photo from video on @jaytaryela X account)

The Philippines said in Tuesday that three Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannons at two Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the two countries in the disputed waters.

Beijing has responded by urging Manila to stop “provocations” and to not challenge China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty.

“Philippine ships intruded without China’s permission and the Chinese coast guard took necessary measures to drive them away,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said of the incident on Monday.

A China Coast Guard ship deployed water cannon on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries vessel near Scarborough Shoal, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement accompanying video he posted on X.

Yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP BAGACAY (MRRV-4410), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel, BRP BANKAW (MMOV-3004), were assigned to carry out a legitimate maritime patrol in the waters near Bajo De Masinloc. The primary objective of this… pic.twitter.com/5jQkS2g66e — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) April 30, 2024

Two other Chinese coast guard ships also used water cannons against a Philippine coast guard vessel that was patrolling the area with the fisheries boat, damaging its railing and canopy, he added.

“This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels,” Tarriela said.

Tensions in the disputed waters have escalated in recent months between the Philippines and China, which claims nearly the entire waterway, including areas Manila says are part of its exclusive economic zone.

China’s coast guard has also installed a 380-metre floating barrier “that covers the entire entrance of the shoal, effectively restricting access to the area”, Tarriela said.

The Philippines previously removed a China-installed floating barrier in Scarborough Shoal that prevented access for Filipino fishing vessels.

Tarriela said that during their latest patrol, the Philippine vessels encountered “dangerous manoeuvres and obstruction from four China Coast Guard vessels and six Chinese maritime militia vessels”.

Manila’s ships were on a mission to distribute fuel and food supplies to fishermen near the shoal.

In late March, two Chinese coast guard vessels also fired water cannons at a Philippine supply boat near Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratlys, severely damaging the vessel and injuring some crew members.