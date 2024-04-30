‘Unruly’ tourists lead town to block Fuji view

Visitors looking for perfect pic of iconic Japanese peak will have to go somewhere else

Mount Fuji rises behind cherry blossom trees near Lake Kawaguchiko in Fujikawaguchiko, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

A Japanese town began work on Tuesday to set up a large black screen to block the view of Mount Fuji at a popular photo spot in response to what it calls “unruly behaviour” from tourists.

The sight of Japan’s highest mountain towering over a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, in Yamanashi Prefecture, can be captured from across a road and has become popular among foreign tourists after the picturesque location rose to fame on social media.

According to town officials and other sources, the area started drawing crowds around December 2022. Littering and illegal parking have become issues, while visitors have also been seen jaywalking on a road used frequently by large buses and other vehicles.

The town has stationed security guards and posted warnings in English to manage the crowds. However, the measures have done little to improve the situation.

A black barrier 2.5 metres high and 20m wide will be installed on the sidewalk by the end of May. The town has said there are no issues with the plan, as the sidewalk is its property.

“It makes me proud to think this is the best spot to see Mount Fuji, so it is a shame, but I understand this painful decision must be made as an accident could happen anytime,” said a 72-year-old man living in the neighbourhood.

Japan has seen a spike in tourism since lifting coronavirus border control steps in April 2023, with the yen’s weakness helping drive visitor numbers. The country saw a record 3.08 million foreign visitors in March.

This view of Mount Fuji rising behind a convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko is a favourite of many travellers. (Photo: @thecuratedgentleman Instagram)



