Biden’s ‘xenophobic’ comments irk India, Japan

US President Joe Biden arrives in West Palm Beach, Florida to attend a campaign fundraiser on Jan 30, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

India and Japan have hit back at US President Joe Biden for saying that they, along with China, are “xenophobic” societies.

Because they do not welcome a lot of immigrants, the three Asian countries’ economies might not be able to grow as much as they should, Mr Biden said earlier this week.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday that his country’s economy “is not faltering” and that it has historically been a society that is very open.

“That’s why we have the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), which is to open up doors for people who are in trouble. … I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India,” he said, referring to a recent law that allows immigrants who have fled persecution from neighbouring countries to become citizens.

At a fundraising event in Washington attended by many Asian American voters, Mr Biden said: “You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

While lauding immigration and diversity as key strengths of the United States, Mr Biden went on to say: “Look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants.”

Japan has told the United States that President Biden’s remarks were “disappointing”, a source close to the matter told Kyodo News.

The Japanese government told the US side that Mr Biden’s comments were not based on an accurate understanding of Japan’s policy, said the source.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre sought to play down the president’s remarks, saying his aim was to highlight how important it is for the United States to be a country of immigrants.

“Our allies and partners know very well how much this president respects them,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.