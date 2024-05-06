Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Paris with EU trade, Ukraine among hot button issues on table

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave upon arrival at Orly airport, south of Paris, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday to begin a closely watched three-nation tour that will see him try to improve relations with Europe amid intensifying US rivalry, with trade and Ukraine high on the agenda.

Accompanying Xi on his first European tour in five years is his wife Peng Liyuan, chief of staff Cai Qi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a statement from Beijing. The five-day trip will also take Xi to Serbia and Hungary.

The delegation is expected to spend two days in France, with Xi to meet President Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Paris on Monday, ahead of a state dinner.

Macron and von der Leyen, who has been invited by the French president to join the meeting with Xi, are expected to bring up some of the thorniest issues in China-EU relations. This includes the bloc's long-standing concerns over a nearly 300 billion euro (US$323 billion) trade deficit and alleged Chinese supplies of dual-use goods to Russia that benefit its military assaults on Ukraine.

The European Union has stepped up its "de-risking" approach to address economic overdependence on China, and what it calls Beijing's increasing geopolitical "assertiveness" as relations with the West worsen.

The drive includes probes targeting China's clean energy industry - where it has emerged as a global leader - involving products including electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, with Beijing accused of "flooding" the European market with heavily subsidised cheaper products.

Macron, who is known for his pro-European approach, is a major supporter of the bloc's tougher economic measures against China. He is also believed to be a proponent of the EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs, which has prompted Beijing to retaliate with a similar investigation into French brandy.

In an interview to the French newspaper La Tribune published on Saturday, Macron said he would press Xi on economic reciprocity.

"In Europe, we are not unanimous on the subject because certain players still see China as essentially a market of opportunities. I'm calling for an 'aggiornamento' because China is now in excess capacity in many areas and exports massively to Europe," Macron said, using the Italian word for update.

Macron added that China's role was crucial on international issues where Europe needed its engagement, whether it was climate change, or security issues concerning Ukraine, North Korea or Iran. Conflicts in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed in the meeting with Xi.

"I am not suggesting we move away from China," Macron told La Tribune. However, I think that we must better protect our national security, our sovereignty, de-risk a part of our supply chains and be much more realistic in defending our interests."

Macron, a defender of Europe's "strategic autonomy" amid the US-China rivalry, is often seen as striking a delicate balance while launching a "charm offensive" on China, despite US pressure.

During his visit to China last year, Macron was accompanied by a large business delegation and brought home a number of significant deals in nuclear energy, aviation, and agriculture, even though he was unsuccessful in persuading Xi to jointly act on Russia.

Xi's visit will see France seek to further boost agricultural exports to China, and also repeat the plea for Beijing to use its influence on Moscow, including on negotiating a potential truce during the Paris Olympic Games starting late July, according to Macron and his officials.

China has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is criticised by the West for siding with Moscow due to their close ties. Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly due to visit China shortly after Xi returns from Europe.

China insists it has a neutral stance in the war and is using its own methods to bring peace to Ukraine, including efforts for direct talks between the two sides at next month's global peace summit in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Macron is expected to bring Xi to the Pyrenees mountains on the Spanish border, a place the French president holds dear as his grandmother's birthplace and where he spent his childhood holidays.

According to French media, the personal gesture aims to echo Xi's decision to host a tea ceremony for Macron at the former residence of his father in southern China.

In an opinion piece published on state-run CGTN on Sunday, Chinese envoy to France Lu Shaye said relations with France were "at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries". It is hoped France's "independent" policy towards China would open up more cooperation while resolving mutual "differences" as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic ties, Lu wrote.

China has long called on the EU to remain strategically independent of US policy, as more members of the 27-nation bloc follow Washington in imposing economic and technological restrictions on China.

Many see Xi's trip as an attempt by China to regain the trust of Europe, while driving a wedge between the US and its allies as cracks begin to show over US security commitment to Ukraine.

Xi's next stops - the Russia-friendly Serbia and Hungary - both have strained relations with the United States.

Xi's trip to Serbia coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Nato bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

He also aims to strengthen partnerships with both central European countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, the funding and infrastructure strategy criticised by the West as China's flagship project to reshape the global order.