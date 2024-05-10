Russia tries to open new front in Ukraine

Kyiv says it has repelled attempt by tanks to breach border in Kharkiv region

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Russian forces tried to break through the border into the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine with armoured vehicles on Friday and heavily shelled the area, Kyiv said, the strongest sign yet that Moscow seeks to open a new front in the war.

Ukraine repelled the armoured attack, but fighting in the border areas of Kharkiv region raged and Kyiv has sent more forces to the area as reinforcements, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“At approximately 5am, there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defensive line under the cover of armoured vehicles,” the ministry said. “As of now, these attacks have been repulsed; battles of varying intensity continue.”

Though Russia’s offensive is focused on the Donetsk region, Kyiv has noted a recent buildup of troops near the Kharkiv region, a regrouping that could suggest a looming attack or an attempt to divert and pin down Ukraine’s depleted defensive forces.

Ukrainian authorities earlier helped evacuations of civilians from the Kharkiv region town of Vovchansk and surrounding areas due to intensified Russian shelling, a local official said.

“The majority are leaving using their own transport. But at the same time, together with the humanitarian centre, we are organising transport for those who do not have cars,” said Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk military administration.