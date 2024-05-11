62 dead in flooding in northern Afghanistan

Flash floods kill 62 in one day in north Afghanistan. (Screenshot)

KABUL - The death toll from the devastating flash floods that swept through northern Afghanistan on Friday has climbed to 62 people, with the majority being women and children, an official said.

The toll will likely rise, said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department. Light rain had continued into the night in multiple districts of the province of Baghlan, he added.

More than 100 people were injured in the disaster and many others remained missing, according to officials.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee said there had been flooding in more than five districts in Baghlan and that more than 150 people were stuck and in need of urgent help.

Two heavy storms were predicted for Friday night, he said.

"The Ministry of Interior has sent teams and helicopters to the area, but due to a shortage of night vision lights in helicopters, the operation may not be successful," Qaniee said.

Half of Afghanistan's population lives below the poverty line, with 15 million people facing food insecurity, according to the World Bank.