Chinese tourist dies in Hong Kong after fall off cliff on landmark Lion Rock

Hong Kong’s Lion Rock, where a tourist died on Sunday after falling from a cliff. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

HONG KONG: A hiker died on Sunday after he plunged off a cliff at Hong Kong's Lion Rock.

Police said they were alerted to the incident about noon and were told the man, a tourist, was unconscious.

A Government Flying Service helicopter airlifted the man to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim, 37, from mainland China and who has not been named, was said to be part of a group of about a dozen friends who started out on a hike on the city landmark in Kowloon at about 10am (9am Thailand time).

Hiking accidents in Hong Kong have become more common after many of the most scenic destinations have gone viral on mainland social media.

Two mainland tourists were found floating unconscious in the waters off a cape in Shek O in January after going for a hike with family members.

Marine police pulled a woman, 57, and a man, 55, from the water but the pair, a brother and sister, were later pronounced dead by doctors.

A 61-year-old, another brother, injured his foot but was able to return to shore on his own.

Authorities have highlighted Lion Rock as one of the most dangerous hiking spots in the city after a string of fatal accidents.

A middle-aged man fell from a 50-metre cliff last August after he lost his footing.

His body was not found until two hours later and he was certified dead at the scene.

Another man died after a cliff fall near the peak of the rock in September 2022.

A rescue team later found his body about 80 metres below the cliff face.

Hiking experts have warned that Lion Rock is not suitable for beginners because of its rugged terrain.

They also warned fog was common, which reduced visibility and made routes treacherously slippy.

Police said the investigation into the latest tragedy continued.