Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing this week

Ukraine, energy and energy and economic cooperation on the agenda, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Oct 18 last year. (Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a two-day state visit to China from Thursday at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, the two countries said on Tuesday.

Putin, who will be making his first overseas trip since his fifth term in office began last week, will meet with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, He will also visit Harbin in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia, according to the Kremlin.

The two leaders will join a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and sign a number of documents, Russia’s Tass news agency said.

They will also discuss the conflict in Ukraine as well as energy and economic cooperation, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the two leaders would exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Xi and Putin met in-person twice last year, with their countries strengthening ties in a move to jointly oppose the US-led international order. China opposes Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.