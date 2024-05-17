China says US instigates Taiwan Strait ‘chaos’

BEIJING - China criticised the US in a video call the Office for International Military Cooperation of the China Central Military Commission held with the US Assistant Defence Secretary on Thursday, the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.
Military "collusion" between the US and Taiwan, and "separatist" acts of Taiwan pro-independence forces are the main sources of Taiwan Strait "chaos", and the US "meddled" in and "instigated" its proxies to provoke disputes in the South China sea, the China side said.
If the US insists on going its own way, it will be resolutely countered by China, according to the statement released on Friday.