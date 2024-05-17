China says US instigates Taiwan Strait ‘chaos’

FILE PHOTO: Members of Taiwan's Navy and media onboard a special operation boat with a Taiwanese flag fluttering over it during a drill part of a demonstration for the media, to show combat readiness ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, on the waters near a military base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Jan 31, 2024. (Reuters)

BEIJING - China criticised the US in a video call the Office for International Military Cooperation of the China Central Military Commission held with the US Assistant Defence Secretary on Thursday, the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.

Military "collusion" between the US and Taiwan, and "separatist" acts of Taiwan pro-independence forces are the main sources of Taiwan Strait "chaos", and the US "meddled" in and "instigated" its proxies to provoke disputes in the South China sea, the China side said.

If the US insists on going its own way, it will be resolutely countered by China, according to the statement released on Friday.