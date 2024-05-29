Sharp altitude drop caused turbulence injuries

The passenger cabin of the Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER after it made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 21. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPORE - Preliminary findings of an investigation into the Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence last week showed a rapid change in gravitational force and a 54-metre altitude drop caused injuries, Singapore’s transport ministry said on Wednesday.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airline Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as “sudden, extreme turbulence” while flying over Myanmar. The ministry said the investigation was ongoing.

Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore, on a Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, diverted to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok for an emergency landing after the plane was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling.

“The aircraft experienced a rapid change in G (gravitational force). … This likely resulted in the occupants who were not belted up to become airborne,” the ministry said in a statement, citing a report by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore.

“The vertical acceleration changed from negative 1.5G to positive 1.5G within 4 seconds. This likely resulted in the occupants who were airborne to fall back down.

“The rapid changes in G over the 4.6 seconds duration resulted in an altitude drop of 178 feet (54 metres), from 37,362 to 37,184 feet. This sequence of events likely caused the injuries to the crew and passengers,” it said.

The report also said a pilot was heard calling out that the “fasten seat belt” sign had been switched on.

A week after the incident, 34 passengers remain in hospital in Bangkok, underscoring the severity of the event.

In an update late Monday, the airline said 50 people who were on the London-Singapore flight were still in the Thai capital, including those in hospital receiving medical treatment. All the crew from Flight SQ321 have returned to Singapore.

Officials of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital have said that most of the injuries involved the head or spine, and more than a dozen people needed surgery.

Singapore Airlines has since introduced tighter cabin restrictions during turbulence, though it has stopped short of compelling passengers to wear seatbelts for the whole flight.

While injuries or deaths from such events are rare, a Qatar Airways flight over Turkey on Sunday also encountered extreme turbulence before the plane landed as scheduled in Dublin. Twelve people on board were hurt.