Zelensky asks Asia leaders to join summit to end Russia’s war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Asian leaders to join a summit this month to discuss his country’s peace blueprint, arguing that forging a path to end Russia’s war would help alleviate global instability.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore on Sunday, Zelensky said by taking part of the summit hosted by Switzerland, Asian leaders will be involved in the global defence and be united against the war. The event will cover nuclear weapons, food security and the release of prisoners of war.

“After the peace summit, when the global majority agrees on the common understandings and steps, the relevant parties will pass these to Russia, aiming for an outcome similar to the grain initiative,” Zelensky told the forum.

Zelensky’s rare trip to Asia comes as Russia’s invasion is in its third year. Ukraine’s economy needs all its grains and oilseeds to reach the global markets and Zelensky wants to ensure the safety of the unilateral Black Sea shipping passage.

The Ukrainian president has stepped up his international visits since last week just as Russia built up troop formations near Ukraine’s northeast border and increased air attacks. He wants to secure support among foreign leaders, including the so-called Global South, for the June 15-16 summit.

Over 100 countries have confirmed their participation, Zelensky said. Switzerland has scheduled the Ukraine conference on the heels of a meeting of the Group of Seven in Borgo Egnazia, Italy.

Several G-7 leaders plan to join but President Joe Biden is not slated to be there, Bloomberg News reported, while China has signalled it won’t be attending.

Instead, China together with Brazil are calling for an international conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine to discuss proposals to halt the war, throwing up an alternative to the push by Kyiv for its own Western-backed peace plan.

“Unfortunately, there are also attempts to disrupt the summit,” Zelensky said in Singapore. “We do not want to believe that this was a desire for monopolistic power in the world, to deny the global community the opportunity to decide on war and peace.”