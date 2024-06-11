Thai arrested at Hong Kong music festival for alleged drug offences

Officers escort one of the suspects to a police vehicle outside the S20 Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival at the Central harbourfront. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

HONG KONG - A 34-year-old Thai woman and a local man, 33, were arrested at a Hong Kong music festival over the weekend for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and drug-taking equipment, police said on Monday.

Patrolling officers intercepted the pair, after they were spotted acting suspiciously at the water-themed S20 Songkran Music Festival, held on Saturday and Sunday at the Central harbourfront.

Police said officers found small amounts of suspected heroin and cocaine, as well as equipment or items suspected to be used for smoking drugs.

The drugs had a market value of about HK$2,400 (11,300 baht), police estimated.

Further details were unavailable.

A police spokesman said: "They were arrested during the two-day show over the weekend at the venue. But there is no information as to whether they knew each other."

The spokesman also said there was no estimate of the amount of suspected drugs found on each of them.

The two suspects were still being detained for questioning as of Monday afternoon.

The spokesman said the force would take resolute law enforcement action to combat illegal acts to ensure people's safety and public events proceeded smoothly.

The S20 Songkran Music Festival, dubbed the world's wettest party, was held for the first time in Hong Kong this year and listed as a mega event on the government's website.

The two-day event combined elements of Thailand's Songkran water festival with a roster of international artists including Dutch DJ Afrojack, Swedish electronic duo Galantis and Brazil's Alok.

Songkran is Thailand's annual New Year celebration and is known as the biggest water fight in the world. Water is splashed to symbolise the washing away of bad luck and welcoming a new start.

Taking place each year in April, the S20 Songkran Music Festival debuted in 2015 in Bangkok and has since become a one-of-a-kind annual event attracting tens of thousands of fans and visitors from all over the world. It has spread across Asia to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and this year, to Hong Kong.

Revellers can expect to be immersed in music, water and lights to enjoy high-energy performances by famous DJs and artists with stunning visual effects.

The government said it expected to bring in HK$4.3 billion in economic value to the economy from more than 200 mega events this year which were estimated to attract 1.7 million tourists. Their total spending was estimated at HK$7.2 billion.

Among the more than 100 mega events scheduled for the second half of the year are the Fire Dragon Dance in Tai Hang in September, Hong Kong Cyclothon and Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival in October, and Clockenflap Arts and Music Festival in November.