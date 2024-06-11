Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution

A man walks past pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

CAIRO - Hamas accepts a United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

Hamas accepts the UN security council resolution regarding the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops and swap of hostages for detainees held by Israel, he said.

"The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution," Abu Zuhri said.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that four soldiers had been killed in southern Gaza on Monday, more than eight months into its war against Hamas militants.

Army Radio said they were killed in an explosion set off in a building in the Shabura neighbourhood of Rafah.