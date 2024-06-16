Hong Kong cancels Dragon Boat Festival fireworks in Victoria Harbour due to poor weather

Dragon boats compete during the annual Tuen Ng, or Dragon Boat Festival, at Aberdeen fishing port in Hong Kong on Monday. The fireworks display on Saturday was cancelled. (Photo: Reuters)

HONG KONG: Tourists and residents expecting a 10-minute fireworks display in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Saturday evening were left disappointed after the show was cancelled because of poor weather.

The Tourism Board announced the cancellation before the 8pm start time on Saturday (7pm Thailand time), shortly after the city's weather forecaster issued the third amber rainstorm warning of the day. The warning was cancelled at 7.45pm.

The pyrotechnics show, one of the celebrations planned for Tuen Ng Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival, was part of the Tourism Board's wider efforts to attract more visitors to the city.

Around 100 people who were waiting along the Wan Chai waterfront for the show when they learned of the cancellation.

Staff members holding loudspeakers walked along the promenade to announce the show's cancellation, triggering a tangible wave of disappointment among attendees.

Those who came were prepared to get soaked with photography enthusiasts on site having wrapped their gear and plastic bags, while many more were dressed in ponchos lining the waterfront.

Audience members who spoke to the South China Morning Post said the cancellation was disappointing but expected, and they wished the organiser could announce it earlier.

British tourist John Offord said he had been waiting for around 10 minutes before he learned about the cancellation.

He said he was looking forward to the show having enjoyed the Doraemon drone display two weeks ago.

"Maybe they should've announced it earlier, but I guess they were staying optimistic," he said.

He added he was also disappointed that the free ice cream distribution was cancelled.

Another resident, who only gave his surname Chiu, said he travelled from his home in Kwun Tong, and was taken aback by the cancellation.

He said he did not know about the news until he arrived at the waterfront at about 7pm.

"I was checking the website for any updates, and they only announced it when I arrived," he said.

Karthik Venu, who had been waiting at the waterfront with his family since 5pm, said they were disappointed but understood the need for the cancellation.

"It was not surprising, given today's weather forecast," said the 46-year-old who works in IT.

But Venu, who was seated further from the main viewing spot with his family, said he was not aware of the cancellation until he spoke to a South China Morning Post reporter.

"I wish the organisers would announce the cancellation more formally."