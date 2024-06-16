Hostages reported freed, captors killed at Russian detention centre

MOSCOW - Hostages held at a detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov were released unharmed and their captors killed when special forces stormed the facility on Sunday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's prison service as saying.

It was not immediately clear how many of the six hostage-takers had been killed.

Earlier on Sunday, five men who took hostages in a detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov claimed they were supporters of ISIS, the Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported.



