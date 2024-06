Philippines says sailor sustained serious injury in South China Sea collision

FILE PHOTO: Members of the media take footage of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocking a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. (Reuters)

MANILA - A Philippine navy sailor suffered "serious injury" after what the country's military called on Tuesday "intentional high-speed ramming" by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

The Philippine military said in a statement the Chinese coast guard's "continued aggressive behaviour and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable."