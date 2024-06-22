Sino-French satellite launched into orbit

An artist’s conception shows the Space Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM) jointly developed by France and China. (Photo: French National Centre for Scientific Research @CNRS X account)

SHANGHAI - A satellite developed by China and France, the most powerful yet for studying the farthest explosions of stars, was launched into orbit on Saturday, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The satellite to study phenomena including gamma-ray bursts was lifted into orbit by a Chinese rocket launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, CCTV said.

The launch of the Space Variable Objects Monitor will play an important role in astronomical discoveries, the broadcaster said, citing the China National Space Administration.

It is the first astronomy satellite developed by China and France, although they developed the China-France Oceanography Satellite, launched in 2018, China Daily reported in April.

China’s advances in space and lunar exploration are rapidly outpacing those of the United States, attracting partners from European and Asian countries as a result.

The Chang’e-6 lunar probe this month carried to the far side of the moon payloads from the European Space Agency, as well as from Pakistani, French and Italian research institutes.

China is also working with other countries including Brazil, Egypt and Thailand to develop and launch satellites.

A Chinese-backed manufacturing facility was established in 2018 at Kasetsart University in Bangkok to help build as many 300 small satellites for the Hongyan global satellite communications constellation. The constellation provides global coverage for Chinese mobile telephone users.