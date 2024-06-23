Computer failure at Hong Kong airport hits real-time flight information for passengers

Passengers are seen at Hong Kong International Airport. Flight information is not being displayed in the airport because of the computer failure on Sunday morning. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong International Airport reported a "computer system failure" on Sunday morning, affecting updates of real-time flight information on displays as well as on its website and mobile apps.

The Airport Authority urged passengers to allocate sufficient time for check-in procedures and to contact their airlines for the latest flight details.

It blamed a "fault related to the flight information display system" for the issue, adding that the Airport Emergency Centre was in operation and the authority had implemented contingency measures.

A source said the failure began early in the morning, delaying real-time information on passenger arrivals and departures, adding that it was not known when it could be fixed.

Whiteboards have been erected in the airport's restricted area to display handwritten flight updates.

On the authority's mobile app, most flights scheduled to depart at 9.55am (8.55am Thailand time) had no gate information or boarding status displayed.

More than 10 flights departing between 7.15am and 10am still had "boarding" as their status.