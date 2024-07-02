Car plows into pedestrians in South Korea, killing 9

Broken glass and debris lie at the scene of car accident that resulted in several people killed and injured in central Seoul, South Korea, on July 1, 2024. (Reuters photo)

Nine people were killed when a car crashed into pedestrians near a busy intersection in central Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, officials said.

Four others were injured in the incident, in front of city hall, but their wounds were not life-threatening, said Kim Chun-soo, a senior fire department official.

The driver of the car claimed that he lost control of it when it suddenly accelerated, local news media reported. Kim Seong-hak, a public safety official at the Jung-gu district in central Seoul, said authorities could not immediately confirm the reports, adding that police were investigating the driver.

He also said officials were investigating whether the driver was drunk or on drugs.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.