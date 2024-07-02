More than 100 killed in Indian stampede

Overcrowding of venue for Hindu religious event in Uttar Pradesh blamed for tragedy

People mourn next to the bodies of victims of a stampede outside a hospital in Hathras district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India on July 2. (Photo: Stringer via Reuters)

NEW DELHI - At least 107 people were feared dead in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the broadcaster NDTV reported.

The stampede happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200 kilometres southeast of New Delhi, where authorities said a large crowd had gathered on an area of open ground in response to a call from a local religious leader.

Videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

“The incident happened due to overcrowding at the time when people were trying to leave the venue,” Hathras district administrator Ashish Kumar told reporters.

An unidentified witness told the broadcaster India Today that there was a narrow exit at the venue: “As we tried to exit towards a field, suddenly a commotion started, and we didn’t know what to do.”

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state with more than 200 million people. Its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation.

“Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured,” he posted on X.