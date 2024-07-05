UK's Labour wins, holds parliamentary majority
World

Sunak concedes defeat and says power will change hands in orderly manner

PUBLISHED : 5 Jul 2024 at 11:22

WRITER: Reuters

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer reacts as he speaks at a reception to celebrate his win in the election, at Tate Modern, in London, Britain, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party has won 326 seats in the parliamentary election, broadcaster ITV said on Friday, meaning it now holds a majority in the 650-seat strong House of Commons.

"Change begins now," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a speech after his party won the national election, ending 14 years of Conservative government. 

"A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility," he told supporters at a triumphant dawn rally in London.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the polls.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."

