Myanmar junta risks losing gem, tourist hubs to armed groups

FILE PHOTO: LT Saw Kaw, a soldier of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) in charge of the Cobra column, raises the Karen national flag after burning Myanmar's national flag at a Myanmar military base at Thingyan Nyi Naung village on the outskirts of Myawaddy, the Thailand-Myanmar border town under the control of a coalition of rebel forces led by the Karen National Union, in Myanmar, April 15, 2024. (Reuters)

Myanmar’s military regime is at risk of losing economic hubs in the northeast and along the west coast as resistance forces say they are taking over major towns after a China-brokered cease-fire collapsed last month.

An ethnic armed organization known as the Arakan Army said Sunday it had killed more than 400 junta troops during ground operations to take a seaport town and holiday destination of Thandwe along the Bay of Bengal coast in Rakhine state. The group also claims to have taken an airport, blocked access to enemy bases and seized camps, weapons and ammunition during the fighting.

Two other armed groups including the The Ta’ang National Liberation Army in northern Shan state, which borders China, Laos and Thailand, said they are moving to wrest control of towns from the junta. The targets are Lashio, the largest town in the north, and Mogok, known for its gemstones, particularly rubies and sapphires.

Deputy junta chief Soe Win led a delegation to Qingdao on Sunday where they discussed the security situation with Chinese officials. China brokered a cease-fire in Shan state back in January in a bid to put an end to violence and is the most influential outside player engaging with both sides of the conflict.

Negotiations at the time helped bring an end to fighting in northeast Shan, but the cease-fire was short-lived following the resumption of the so-called “Operation 1027” last month.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun did not answer several calls seeking comment.

Losing these economic hubs would add to the junta’s heavy territorial losses as the civil war in Myanmar intensifies more than three years after a military coup. The conflict has “accelerated rapidly” in favour of resistance groups with the junta having lost control of townships covering 86% of the country, according to a May report by Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, an independent group of international experts.

Further losses for the military would not only cut the junta off from badly needed revenues, but could also embolden resistance groups in nearby Mandalay Region, where they have reportedly captured junta bases recent weeks. The region is home to the city of Mandalay, the second biggest in Myanmar and a major junta stronghold.