China's new 'giant panda college' to welcome first students in autumn

Three-year-old female panda Xin Bao, one of the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, lies on the ground at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in San Diego, California, in this undated handout image released on July 9, 2024. (Photo: Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park/handout via Reuters)

HONG KONG: China's only higher education institute to offer giant panda studies is set to enrol its first students this autumn, giving them the opportunity to observe the bears closely at nature reserves, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The "giant panda college" is affiliated with China West Normal University in Sichuan, the southwestern province known for its panda reserves and habitats. The institute was established in September by the provincial forestry and grassland administration.

A total of 50 undergraduate students will study wildlife and nature reserve management at the Giant Panda Institute, which is expected to promote the "academic, professional and systematic development of giant panda conservation", according to the CCTV report on Wednesday.

The students will gain hands-on experience at the institute and take part in work related to giant panda conservation, breeding and disease prevention in national nature reserves.

They are expected to become professionals in wildlife protection and research after four to seven years of study.

Wei Wei, an instructor at the Giant Panda Institute, told CCTV that the institution's professors and instructors included 22 experts from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda.

China has put decades of effort into panda conservation. The total number of wild giant pandas in China has increased from about 1,100 in the 1980s to nearly 1,900 today. The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species has downgraded the giant panda from "endangered" to "vulnerable".

Beijing frequently sends giant pandas overseas in a soft-power bid to improve ties and win the hearts of people in foreign countries - a practice known as "panda diplomacy".

The bears are usually loaned to other countries for 10 years as envoys of goodwill and friendship and serve as barometers of relations between China and the host country.

Giant pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at the San Diego Zoo on June 27, making them the first pandas to travel to the United States from China in more than 20 years. They are on loan to the California zoo and are reportedly adjusting to their new home. They are not quite ready to meet visitors yet, zoo officials said this week.

Chinese internet users launched a social media campaign in February of last year calling for the return of Ya Ya, a female panda sent to the Memphis Zoo two decades ago, after she appeared to be thin and missing clumps of fur in photos. Ya Ya returned to China in April 2023 at the end of a 20-year loan agreement between the zoo and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.

A bear named Fubao - the first giant panda born in South Korea - was the centre of another controversy when she was transferred to China in April. A South Korean fan club alleged Fubao was being mistreated in China, leading to feuds between social media users in the two countries.

Earlier this month, Beijing announced plans to give Hong Kong another pair of giant pandas to mark the 27th anniversary of the city's return to Chinese sovereignty. Four other pandas have been sent to Hong Kong to celebrate the anniversary of the city's handover. Two have since died, while two others named Ying Ying and Le Le, are at Ocean Park.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed "deepest gratitude" for the gift from the central government, saying the move "fully demonstrates its care and support" for the city.

The two new pandas are expected to contribute to Hong Kong's tourism earnings, and their names will be chosen through a competition.