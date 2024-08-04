Ukraine says it sank Russian submarine, struck air base

Firefighters work at the site where a critical infrastructure facility was damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine on Saturday. Ukrainian forces said they struck a military airfield as part of a massed drone attack on several Russian regions the same day. (Reuters photo)

Ukrainian forces said they struck a military airfield as part of a massed drone attack on several Russian regions, while claiming a hit on Friday had sunk a Black Sea Fleet submarine in Crimea.

The overnight UAV barrage hit the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region, where Russian glide bombs and other items are stored, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. The base, in a region which borders parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Moscow’s forces, houses one of Russia’s fighter jet squadrons.

“Russian military aviation must be destroyed by the use of all means which prove effective,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media. “It is also totally fair to strike Russian airfields. This is the only way to provide real protection for our people.”

Fuel depots were also hit and caught fire in the Belgorod and Rostov regions, while a drone struck a residential building in the Oryol region without causing fatalities, according to Russian news agencies.

It’s unclear if the strikes at Morozovsk hit air defence objects and aviation equipment. In total, 75 drones were shot down in the attack, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Sank on spot

Separately, the General Staff said in a Facebook post that the Russian B-237 submarine “Rostov-on-Don” was struck in the port of Sevastopol on the annexed Crimea peninsula on Friday.

“As a result of the hit, the boat sank on the spot,” the General Staff said.

The Kilo-class submarine, capable of firing cruise missiles, was damaged in an shipyard attack in September 2023 and was being tested after undergoing repairs, according to Ukraine’s statement, which also claimed a hit on an anti-aircraft missile complex in Crimea.

Russia hasn’t commented.

Ukraine continues to target military objects and other facilities used by Kremlin forces in their invasion in Ukraine, now well into the third year, including fuel depots, oil and gas refineries and anti-missile defence radars.

Glide bombs are equipped with flight control surfaces that can expand their range. This week alone, Russia fired over 600 such projectiles at Ukraine, Zelensky said. Zelensky continues to seek backing from Ukraine’s allies to hit targets deep inside Russia with Western weapons.