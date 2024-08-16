Severe typhoon approaching Japan disrupts flights, trains

Waves crash amid Typhoon Ampil, in Hachijo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan on Friday, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. X/@kunisawanet/via REUTERS

Typhoon Ampil edged closer to Japan’s main island of Honshu on Friday, forcing airlines to cancel flights and the government to issue warnings against possible landslides and flooding.

Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways Co cancelled some 90 international flights, impacting more than 15,000 passengers. The two carriers also scrapped about 560 domestic routes, disrupting roughly 104,000 travellers who were looking to fly to destinations such as Okinawa, Osaka and Fukuoka. Flights will continue to be impacted through Saturday, they added.

Disruptions from tropical storms have become more frequent in Japan, with the weather agency warning residents to stay indoors and be aware of water hazards and companies urging employees to return home early. The latest typhoon, categorised as a severe tropical storm, will be at its closest around midday Friday, according to weather forecasters.

“While some people might be planning to spend leisurely time at the beach, we urge residents of potentially impacted areas to not approach the sea and rivers,” Satoshi Omatsu, director of the river management office at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, said at a news conference.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to be careful of high waves, landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and rising or overflowing rivers in eastern Japan. It issued heavy rain and storm warnings for Tokyo.

Commercial facilities in and around the capital were also hit. Ueno Zoo decided to close while Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea shortened operating hours and suspended parades.

About 1,600 households suffered power outages, TEPCO Power Grid Inc said.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was less congested on Friday than usual with some travellers stranded due to flight cancellations.

“My flight was at 8am and I came to the airport to find a solution but Air China declined to speak to me,” said Luca Perini, 33, who had planned to depart for Rome and couldn’t find a way to reschedule. “I am stuck.”

Lingering effects from the tropical storm are seen lasting through Saturday. JAL said it will cancel six international flights and 36 domestic flights, affecting some 7,000 people in total. ANA, meanwhile, will cancel two international and 32 domestic flights, which will affect about 2,500 people.

Some foreign airlines’ operations were also impacted. Korean Air Lines Co said 12 of its flights between Japan and South Korea will be suspended on Friday and Saturday. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said that its Japan flights are currently operating normally, adding that it is “closely monitoring the potential impact of severe tropical storm Ampil.”

“Customers are strongly advised to check the latest flight information on our website” before their departure, a company corporate affairs official wrote via e-mail on Thursday.

Bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be halted as the typhoon brings heavy rain and strong winds, according to Central Japan Railway Co. Operations between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya will also be reduced.

East Japan Railway Co, which operates bullet trains to Aomori, Akita and Kanazawa, also said there may be disruptions on some routes in the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo. Some local trains are also planning to halt operations within Tokyo.

East Nippon Expressway Co, which manages expressways in the Kanto region and Hokkaido, warned that some roads may be shut from Friday through Saturday, and asked travellers to reconsider their plans.