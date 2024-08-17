China vows 'strong measures' against Philippines in South China Sea

A Philippine flag flutters from a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea on March 29, 2014. (Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG - China will take "resolute and strong measures" against encroaching Philippine coastguard ships at disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Asked about the ongoing stand-off, ministry spokesman Lin Jian accused the Philippine coastguard vessel stationed at the lagoon by Sabina Shoal of "seriously infringing China's sovereignty, seriously violating the declaration on the DOC and seriously threatening peace and stability in the South China Sea".

The DOC refers to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, a non-binding principle and guideline that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) signed in 2002.

It calls on all parties to peacefully handle South China Sea disputes "with restraint" through dialogue and consultation as well as avoid taking unilateral moves.

"China has made solemn representations to the Philippines through diplomatic channels, demanding that the Philippine side immediately cease its infringing behaviour and withdraw the vessels concerned," said Lin of the flashpoint.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, flagship of the Philippine Coast Guard, has been deployed to Sabina Shoal since April. It has been reported that its sister ship, the BRP Melchora Aquino, is en route and due to take over the flagship's responsibilities.

Since July, China has dispatched its own ships, including the 12,000-tonne CCG-5901 - the world's largest coastguard vessel - to keep watch over the Philippine seacraft.

"China is closely monitoring the developments and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Lin said.

Also on Friday, the Chinese defence ministry accused the Philippines of "inviting wolves into the house and willingly acting as their pawns" by involving the United States and its allies in the South China Sea disputes.

China had "indisputable sovereignty" over the islands and reefs in the region and adjacent waters, it added.

"We will take legitimate countermeasures against deliberate infringements and provocations to protect our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said.

Sabina Shoal - called Xianbin Reef by China and Escoda Shoal by the Philippines - forms part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

It is located within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone set forth by Manila but also claimed by Beijing.

The uninhabited reef has emerged as the latest area of contention between China and the Philippines over the past few months, in addition to the long-contested Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal.

Beijing is worried that what transpired at Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 could happen again. In that instance, the Philippines intentionally grounded a retired warship on the reef, leaving it to serve as an outpost.

Manila has maintained control of the shoal until now, and over the past year, the issue of resupplying personnel stationed on the rusty shipwreck has become a source of tension and run-ins between the two sides.