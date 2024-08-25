Israel says it’s bombing Lebanon to thwart Hezbollah attack

A view shows smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, after Israel said it had noted armed group Hezbollah preparing to attack Israel and had carried out pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency after launching a pre-emptive attack on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, saying it detected preparations for a major assault by the Iranian-backed group on it.

Hezbollah said it had begun an attack on Israel to retaliate against the killing of a Hezbollah commander on July 30. The Israeli military said scores of Hezbollah missiles and rockets had been fired.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency and the country’s main airport outside Tel Aviv was shut down, with incoming flights directed toward neighbouring states.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said Israel saw Hezbollah preparing to fire missiles and rockets and acted pre-emptively. Israel warned Lebanese civilians in the areas where Hezbollah operates to move out of harm’s way, he said.

“Due to the security situation, the morning departures from Ben Gurion International Airport will be postponed, and will not take off in the next few hours,” the airport authority said. “Flights en route to Ben Gurion will be directed to land at alternative airports in the region.”

The state of emergency will allow the military to set special instructions for the population, limit gatherings and close sites in the relevant places, Gallant said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a security cabinet meeting.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Pat Ryder, said, ‘We continue to closely monitor the situation and have been very clear that the US is postured to support the defence of Israel.” At the same time, he made clear that this is Israel’s operation, referring questions about it to the Israelis.