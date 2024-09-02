Some Hong Kongers still feeding pigeons despite B22,000 fine threat

Offenders now face a fixed penalty of HK$5,000 for feeding feral pigeons. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

HONG KONG: Some Hong Kongers are ignoring a government ban on feeding feral pigeons despite a grace period coming to an end on Sunday, with certain districts still plagued by large gatherings of the birds.

From Sunday, anyone caught feeding wild pigeons will receive an on-the-spot HK$5,000 (22,000 baht) fine, rather than a verbal warning, following the end of a one-month grace period after the ban was imposed on Aug 1.

At Un Chau Estate in Cheung Sha Wan, one of the "black spots" where large gatherings of wild birds have raised environmental hygiene concerns, at least four posters or warning signs about pigeon feeding were displayed.

But the deterrent effect appeared to be limited, as an old woman was seen discreetly dropping some feed onto the ground, when she was walking past there pushing a trolley.

Attracted by the feed, at least three dozen birds gathered immediately and hung around for about 10 minutes.

The woman denied that she had fed the pigeons and fled the scene when a South China Morning Post reporter approached her.

Neighbourhood resident Albert Chan, a technician in his 50s, said the gathering of pigeons was disturbing.

"The faeces they leave has worsened hygiene conditions here," he said.

He said he could not yet feel the impact of the ban, one month after it came into effect.

"The government needs to do more enforcement and public education, because many elderly people do not know about the new policy at all."

Chan said he had observed that the feeders were mostly old people who would show up early in the morning, "it appears that they think feeding wild animals will bring them blessings and good luck".

He said he would give them a heads-up about the ban when he saw the feeders next time.

Resident Tommy Wong, a 49-year-old healthcare professional, said the fine was not big enough to deter pigeon-feeding.

"It may take at least a fine of HK$10,000 to truly deter them," he said.

"The pigeons still hang around this area a lot … I've seen at least 30 of them gathering here."

The government gazetted amendments to the Wildlife Protection Ordinance on Aug 1 to extend current feeding bans to cover wild pigeons and introduce a HK$5,000 fixed penalty system.

The authorities said the move was to protect the birds because feeding them would alter their foraging habits, jeopardise their ability to survive on their own and increase the risk of disease and parasite transmission.

Authorities will consider prosecutions, instead of the fine, in serious cases such as those involving repeated violations.

The maximum penalty for breaches has also been increased tenfold to HK$100,000, with the addition of a one-year prison term.

Enforcement will be conducted by officers from five departments.