School bus rams into students in China, 11 dead

Accident occurs as many schools in China reopen this week

JINAN - A school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, killing 11 people including five students, according to local authorities of Dongping County.

The accident occurred after 7am when the bus, customised for transporting students, collided with students standing at the roadside.

"As of now, (the incident) has caused the deaths of 11 people, of whom six were parents and five were students," state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported, adding that one other person was in "critical" condition.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Many public schools in China reopened this week.

In July this year, a vehicle in Changsha struck pedestrians, killing eight and injuring five.