Hanoi's Noi Bai airport, three others to close on Saturday due to Typhoon Yagi

A woman wades through floodwaters as it rains during Tropical Storm Yagi in Apalit, the Philippines, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI: Vietnam's civil aviation authority (CAAV) said Hanoi international airport and three others in the north will be shut on Saturday due to the potential impact of Typhoon Yagi, which is expected to make landfall in Vietnam late on Friday.

Hanoi's Noi Bai airport will be closed from 10am to 7pm, CAAV said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

Airports in the coastal cities of Quang Ninh and Haiphong will be shut from early Saturday until 4pm the same day, and the airport in Thanh Hoa will suspend services from midday until late Saturday, CAAV said.