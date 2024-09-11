Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her concert at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26, 2023. (Photo: New York Times)

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift, one of America’s most celebrated pop-culture icons with a giant following across the world, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the immediate aftermath of the presidential debate of the United States on Tuesday.

The endorsement by Swift, delivered mere minutes after Harris and former President Donald Trump stepped off the debate stage in Philadelphia, offers Harris an unrivaled validator in the world of celebrity.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight," Swift wrote on Instagram to her 283 million followers. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, on July 20, 2024. (Photo: New York Times)

