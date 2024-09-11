Best, worst and most surprising lines from US presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands at the start of the presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, on Tuesday. (Photo: New York Times)

In the 105-minute titanic showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Philadelphia, there were pointed barbs, missed opportunities and puzzling tangents — and a worrying number of animal mentions.

Here is a look back at the moments we are still marvelling over.

Unlikeliest flex that would have been inconceivable until recently. Harris, the Democratic nominee, bragging about "having the endorsement of former Vice President Dick Cheney and Congress member Liz Cheney."

Foggiest notion of an idea. Trump, responding to a question about what he would do about Obamacare: "I have concepts of a plan."

Best Ivy League brag. Trump, while discussing his economic plan, mentioned his studies at the University of Pennsylvania. "Look, I went to the Wharton School of finance and many of those professors — the top professors — think my plan is a brilliant plan."

Most niche swing-state electorate shout out. Harris, urging Trump to "tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania" how he would address the European territorial ambitions of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.

Loudest record scratch. Harris, taking some viewers by surprise, said, "Tim Walz and I are both gun owners." (She has previously said that she owns a gun for personal safety.)

Most questionable character reference. Trump, citing the support of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary, "one of the most respected men."

Most likely-to-go-viral body language. Harris, theatrically putting her hand to her chin, eyebrows raised, after Trump said: "Her father's a Marxist professor in economics. And he taught her well."

Most meta moment. Trump, alluding to Harris' past reaction to being interrupted, in response to Harris interrupting him: "Wait a minute. I'm talking now, if you don’t mind, please. Does that sound familiar?"

Hardest pivot. Harris, trying to explain her policy flip-flops, began by talking about her position on fracking and quickly redirected — to her middle-class upbringing, Trump's bankruptcies and her track record of "protecting seniors from scams."

Craziest fact check. Linsey Davis, one of the moderators from ABC, punctuating Trump's answer on abortion and purported "execution" of newborn babies with a straight-faced response: “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born."

Most inspired reference to a children's book. Trump, as part of a back-and-forth over the economy, defending his plans and saying Harris does not have one. "She copied Biden's plan. And it's like four sentences — like, 'Run, Spot, Run' — four sentences that are just, 'Oh, we'll try and lower taxes.'" This appeared to be a reference to the 1930s children’s book series, "Read with Dick and Jane." Spot was their dog.

No, really, Spot — you should run. Trump, elaborating on the threats he says immigrants pose, referred to a debunked social media rumour that immigrants were eating pets in an Ohio town. "In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They're eating — they're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Most shameless historical revisionism. Trump, talking about the riot at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021: "I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech."

Then President Donald Trump addresses supporters in front of the White House in Washington, hours before rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. (Photo: New York Times)

Most hit-’em-where-it-hurts. Harris, needling Trump over his fixation with crowd sizes: "What you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom."

Wildest sounding attack line that was basically true. Trump, saying Harris "wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison." He was likely referring to a CNN report that showed that, in 2019, Harris told the American Civil Liberties Union that she supported providing gender transition surgery to detained migrants.

Most concerned about President Joe Biden's whereabouts. Trump, worried that Biden "spends all his time on the beach,” and later instructing Harris to "get him out of bed."

Most semantic. Moderator David Muir, saying, "I didn't detect the sarcasm," when pushing back on Trump's claim that he had been merely speaking "sarcastically" when he admitted to losing the 2020 election.

Friendliest shout-out to another network. Trump, praising three Fox News hosts and their coverage of his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017: "Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Jesse," — referring to Jesse Watters — "all of these people, they covered it."

Proudest son moment. Trump, parrying an attack from Harris that he is a serially bankrupt nepo-baby: “My father was a Brooklyn builder. Brooklyn. Queens. And a great father. And I learned a lot from him.”

An attendee wears a "Make America Great Again" shirt during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Alro Steel in Potterville, Michigan, the United States, on Aug 29, 2024. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Trump, offering free merchandise to Harris: "I was going to send her a MAGA hat."

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.